An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck Tajikistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in Tajikistan on October 13. Residents of the capital, Dushanbe, and other regions of the country felt the tremors.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred at 2:41 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located approximately 34 kilometers east of Dushanbe.

Residents of the capital and the Rudaki region reported strong tremors.

There are currently no reports of casualties or damage.

Tajikistan is located in a seismically active zone where earthquakes occur regularly.

Source: Radio Ozodi

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Monday. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, its epicenter was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

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