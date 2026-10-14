Indonesian police have named 223 people and nine companies as suspects in cases involving forest and land fires. Authorities are stepping up efforts to fight the fires amid a worsening transboundary haze situation in the region, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Hundreds of suspects in fire cases

According to the National Police, 223 people were designated suspects in connection with 273 police reports. The total area of land affected by fire in these cases exceeds 5,150 hectares. Senior Commissioner Pipit Subiyanto of the Directorate of Energy Resources and Environmental Crimes said this at a press conference in Jakarta.

The largest number of suspects was recorded in Riau province, with 65 people. It was followed by South Sumatra, where 48 people were named suspects, and Central Kalimantan, with 39. Other suspects were named in West and East Kalimantan, Jambi, South and North Kalimantan, and Southeast and South Sulawesi.

Nine companies were also named suspects in connection with the fires. More than 25,600 hectares of burned land are linked to these corporate cases. According to the authorities, 57 business entities were sealed off over identified violations related to forest and land fires. The Ministry of Forestry is conducting criminal proceedings against 17 corporations, while another 26 have received administrative sanctions.

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Fighting fires and haze

The Indonesian government announced a strategy to contain the so-called “head of the fire” — the leading edge of its spread. To this end, it plans to use heavy machinery and build about 30 wells in high-risk areas. They are to be placed approximately every 50 meters to ensure access to water directly near fire hotspots.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni also reported the use of weather modification operations: salt is dispersed into potential clouds to increase humidity levels. Special attention is being paid to a fire in Tanjung Puting National Park in Central Kalimantan, the world's largest orangutan conservation and rehabilitation center. According to the authorities, the fire has affected more than 500 hectares there, while firefighting is hampered by extremely poor visibility.

Talks with Malaysia

Malaysia and Indonesia have for the first time begun discussing possible joint action against forest fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that relevant agencies from both countries are taking part in the talks. According to him, the transboundary haze has lasted for almost two months and is affecting Malaysia, as well as the health of people in neighboring Indonesia and Singapore.

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