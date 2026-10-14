China's aircraft carrier Liaoning began its second drill this year in the western Pacific Ocean on October 14. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is conducting carrier group maneuvers in relevant waters as part of its annual training plan, South China Morning Post reports.

Objectives of the Liaoning drills

China's Ministry of Defense did not specify the exact area of the drills or their duration. The ministry stated that the maneuvers are intended to test and improve the troops' combat training level, comply with international law and practice, and are not directed against any specific country or target.

The Liaoning's first drill this year in the western Pacific lasted 35 days, from May to June. In June 2025, the aircraft carrier conducted approximately 20 days of drills together with another Chinese aircraft carrier, Shandong.

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US and Japanese maneuvers

The Chinese aircraft carrier's drills may coincide with the Keen Sword 27 joint US-Japan maneuvers scheduled for October 19–29. They will take place in Japan and adjacent waters, including near the southwestern chain of Japanese islands close to Taiwan.

About 45,000 Japanese military personnel, 6,100 vehicles, 40 ships and 260 aircraft are expected to take part in Keen Sword 27. Approximately 12,000 US service members are also expected to participate. On Yonaguni Island, located just over 100 km from Taiwan, the United States plans for the first time to deploy the NMESIS anti-ship missile platform and the MADIS air defense system, Stars and Stripes reports. Japan will temporarily deploy Type 88 anti-ship missiles and Type 03 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems there.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and does not rule out using force to unite the island with the mainland. Japan does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state but opposes attempts to seize it by force, while the United States has committed to supplying Taiwan with weapons.

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