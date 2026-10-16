Russia Is Introducing a Tax on Smartphones and Laptops

Starting December 1, Russia plans to introduce a so-called technology tax on smartphones, laptops, and other phones. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved the corresponding rates: 250 rubles per smartphone and 500 rubles per laptop. The government expects to collect 37.5 billion rubles from the new levy by the end of 2029, amid a significant federal budget deficit.

The amount of the fee will depend on the type of device and whether information about its brand and model is available in the state labeling system. If the required data is missing, the fee will be nearly double. Based on the approved rates, the amounts will be as follows:

Smartphone — 250 rubles; without the required labeling information — 496 rubles.

Laptop — 500 rubles; without labeling — 992 rubles.

Standard cell phone — 50 rubles; without labeling — 100 rubles.

Landline phone with a cordless handset — 100 rubles; without labeling — 198 rubles.

The fee will take effect on December 1, 2026. It will apply to both imported electronics and devices manufactured in Russia. Importantly, manufacturers and importers—not consumers—will be responsible for paying this fee when purchasing goods in stores. At the same time, these additional costs for businesses may affect the final prices of electronics. Exactly how much more expensive the devices will become will depend on the decisions of manufacturers, importers, and retailers.

How Much Money Does Russia Plan to Raise?

According to the federal budget bill submitted to the State Duma in late September, Russian authorities expect to collect 37.5 billion rubles by the end of 2029 thanks to the new fee. The expected revenue is broken down as follows:

in 2026 — 1.06 billion rubles;

in 2027 — 11.67 billion rubles;

in 2028 — 12.38 billion rubles;

in 2029 — 12.38 billion rubles.

Thus, the largest revenues are expected as early as the first full year of the levy’s implementation. The government views it as an additional source of funding. At the same time, the actual amounts will depend on production volumes, imports, and the number of devices subject to the new rules.

Why the Russian Budget Needs Additional Funds

The new levy is being introduced against a backdrop of significant budget expenditures and a public finance deficit. The draft budget document cited by the source provides for large-scale military spending over the next three years. According to the data provided, the total amount of such spending is approximately 50 trillion rubles. The budget plans also project a significant deficit. According to the figures cited in the article, the deficit could reach 5.4 trillion rubles in 2027, 5.1 trillion in 2028, and 5.3 trillion in 2029. These figures require separate verification against official budget documents, as their sum does not match the total deficit figure of 10.8 trillion rubles, which is also mentioned in the source.

A technology tax is one way to generate additional budget revenue. At the same time, it creates additional costs for companies that manufacture or import electronics. Therefore, its effects may be felt not only by market participants but also by consumers if businesses decide to offset the new costs by raising prices.

According to Russian media reports, the authorities also link this mechanism to supporting the domestic electronics and radio-electronic industries. Thus, the levy is officially presented as a tool for financing the sector, even though it is being introduced amid significant strain on the state budget. This is reported by The Moscow Times.

Russia’s wealthiest individuals have accounted for more than 1% of the country’s government spending this year through so-called “voluntary” contributions to the budget.

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