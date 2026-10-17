England is expecting smaller pumpkins and a possible shortage ahead of Halloween this year due to the prolonged drought. As The Guardian reports, heat and a lack of water have significantly affected the harvest, while farmers have struggled to provide irrigation for crops.

Pumpkins consist of around 90% water and therefore require substantial moisture to grow. According to data cited by the publication, the 2026 harvest could become the worst on record. Experts warn that people will likely have to choose mini pumpkins for Halloween decorations.

Drought accelerated ripening

Royal Horticultural Society chief horticulturist Guy Barter said that pumpkins grew smaller this year unless they were watered abundantly. According to him, the crop is generally relatively drought-resistant, but this year's weather conditions in England have become too challenging for it.

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At the same time, heat and a lack of moisture contributed to the early ripening of the fruit. Barter said pumpkins have a high dry matter content and tough skin, meaning they can store well. He also noted that commercial pumpkins often lose their value as early as the day after Halloween, although they can be used to make soups until New Year.

Painting and eating pumpkins proposed

Guy Singh-Watson, founder of the organic company Riverford, called for reconsidering the habit of buying large pumpkins solely for carving and then throwing them away. In his view, growing a large watery vegetable that is not used as food after the holiday creates unnecessary environmental costs.

Singh-Watson suggested painting seasonal squash crops instead of carving faces into large pumpkins, and then using them as food. At RHS Harlow Carr garden in North Yorkshire, the team also tested a new way of growing pumpkins in a compost environment that helps retain moisture, warmth and humidity.

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