Video: A raid on migrants was carried out in Petersburg; they were served summonses after prayer

Russian police, backed by OMON, conducted a raid at the Hay Market in St. Petersburg. They checked the documents of foreign nationals and, for men who had obtained Russian citizenship, their military registration status.

According to local Telegram channels, the checks began after Friday prayers ended. Security forces searched not only the market but also nearby shops, cafes, and hostels. The publication reports that several dozen people were detained for various violations. Law enforcement officers also entered a mosque.

“They’re handing out summonses,” one of those caught in the raid at the market told “Fontanka.ru.” Several other vendors spoke about having their documents checked. They say that those who were unable to provide the necessary documents are being sent for further verification.

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“We came for prayer, and then after the prayer, they shut everyone down. They started checking who wasn’t registered for military service, as well as registration and business licenses—they’re checking everything,” said a man who managed to leave the market grounds. According to him, security forces also used physical force during the raid.

As a reminder, a blogger in Russia was sentenced to forced labor for criticizing the mobilization and the military registration office.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be postponing a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia while the Kremlin assesses whether intensifying long-range strikes will allow it to achieve its objectives in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



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