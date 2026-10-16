France’s media and digital services regulator Arcom has launched an investigation into the French subscription-content platform Mym, which offers, among other things, adult material. The regulator suspects the service may have failed to comply with the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), Channel NewsAsia reports.

Regulator’s request

On October 14, Arcom sent Mym a formal request for information. The platform was given 15 days to respond; failure to comply could result in sanctions.

The investigation was launched after a preliminary analysis raised concerns for the regulator about child protection and the transparency of the service’s operations. Mym did not immediately respond to journalists’ request for comment.

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Suspicions concerning platform rules

Arcom believes that Mym may have violated DSA requirements in two areas: the protection of minors, particularly regarding age-verification mechanisms, and compliance with transparency requirements. The regulator pointed to incomplete terms of use for the platform and insufficient information about its recommendation systems.

Arcom has overseen compliance with the DSA by platforms established in France since the SREN law came into force in May 2024. The regulator said it would continue seeking greater transparency from online platforms and stronger protection for users, especially children.

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