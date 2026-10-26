Poland proposes safety lessons with shooting and drones — RMF24

In Poland, experts from the Institute of Educational Research have prepared a draft new curriculum for the subject “Education for Safety.” It provides for a greater emphasis on practical classes in secondary education institutions, including shooting, the use of drones and preparation for crisis situations. RMF24 reports.

Practical classes and a survival kit

The proposed teaching equipment includes firearms, drones, gas masks, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and devices for terrain orientation. Students are also expected to learn rules of conduct during dangerous events, including in the event of threats related to drones or weapons of mass destruction.

The draft includes topics on preparation for crisis situations. Schoolchildren are planned to be taught how to assemble a survival supply that would allow them to last 72 hours without access to basic services. Evacuation drills and basic defensive actions are also envisaged. Some classes are proposed to be held in equipped classrooms and at shooting ranges.

However, this is only a draft, not approved changes. The final scope of the curriculum will depend on further work on the document and decisions on its implementation.

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Questions over teacher training and funding

The head of WZZ “Forum-Oświata,” Sławomir Wittkowicz, said that teachers are currently not ready to conduct military and shooting-related classes. In his assessment, educators will need professional training and relevant permits for this, while schools will need specialists familiar with the use of weapons and responding to threats.

Marek Wójcik, deputy director of the office of the Union of Polish Cities, also pointed to the unpreparedness of local authorities to introduce such classes on a large scale. The implementation of the draft may require additional funds for equipment, the organization of training and staff preparation, as well as cooperation with the army and police.

The subject “Education for Safety” is compulsory in the eighth grade of primary school and the first grade of secondary education institutions. It currently covers state security, civil protection, conduct in crisis situations, first aid, cybersecurity and terrain orientation.

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