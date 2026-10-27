Test drone falls into the Baltic Sea near Ustka — Interia

In Poland, near Ustka, the Alpha Wing unmanned aerial vehicle fell into the Baltic Sea during testing due to an engine malfunction. The incident occurred on Saturday at the site of a training ground, where one of the civilian companies was conducting test flights.

Crash six kilometers from the shore

As Interia reports, the aircraft fell into the sea at 9:35 a.m., approximately six kilometers from the coastline. Lieutenant Colonel Dariusz Rozkosz, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of Poland’s Military Gendarmerie, said that an engine malfunction was the cause.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances of the aircraft’s loss

On Tuesday, Poland’s Military Gendarmerie said it was determining the circumstances of the drone’s loss. According to its information, it was an unarmed test aircraft without combat capabilities.

Lieutenant Colonel Rozkosz noted that due to hydrometeorological conditions, including the direction and strength of the wind and sea currents, the lost object may move toward the coast.

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