In Cyprus, the meteorological service has issued a yellow warning due to severe thunderstorms. It will take effect at 02:00 on Wednesday and end at 18:00 on the same day. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, which noted that the agency issued the warning on Tuesday evening.

Thunderstorms will begin in the west of the island

According to the forecast, thunderstorms may first affect the west of the island. They will then gradually spread to other parts of Cyprus. Thus, the warning anticipates the movement of severe weather from the western areas to the rest of the island throughout the day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expected rainfall intensity will range from 35 to 55 millimeters per hour. Winds of up to force eight on the Beaufort scale are also forecast. All the cited indicators apply to the period during which the yellow warning is in effect.

Forecast for the coming days

According to the publication, temperatures will fall slightly on Thursday. From Friday, they are expected to gradually rise.

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