In Brazil, authorities are investigating reports that Bolsonaro fled to the U.S. after losing the election

Brazil's Federal Police have launched an investigation into reports that Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential election, may have traveled to Argentina with the intention of flying to the United States on a private jet. According to media reports, the politician allegedly crossed the border using an internal passport and was headed to the Puerto Iguazú airport.

His campaign team denies this information, insisting that he remains in the country.

This verification comes amid a decision by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on October 26, which revoked Bolsonaro’s passport, prohibited him from leaving the country, and required him to surrender all documents necessary for traveling abroad. In addition, the court order prohibits the politician from contacting Willer Tomaz, a defendant in a case involving money laundering and illegal capital flight. Flavio Bolsonaro himself confirmed receipt of the court orders and stated: “I will surrender my passports and defend myself against this outrage, this latest attempt to intimidate me. But no one will silence me.”

Source: Infobae.

In Brazil, right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro stated that a Supreme Court justice had barred him from leaving the country and ordered him to surrender his passports. The senator’s statement came the day after the presidential election, in which Bolsonaro lost, and following his defeat, he refused to concede.

Brazil’s Liberal Party recognized the results of the presidential election, in which incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Senator Flávio Bolsonaro by a margin of more than 4.4 million votes.

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