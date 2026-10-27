Russia is preparing a fourth tanker carrying diesel fuel for shipment to the U.S.

Russia plans to dispatch a fourth tanker carrying diesel fuel on October 28, while three other vessels are already en route, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

According to Novak, the fourth tanker has not yet departed; it is expected to set sail on October 28.

Last week, Russian media, citing the deputy prime minister, reported that the first ship carrying approximately 40,000 metric tons of diesel fuel was scheduled to depart from Russia for the U.S. on October 22.

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to begin supplying Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. Following this, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a temporary license authorizing such shipments through April 7, 2027.

Russia, for its part, announced the lifting of previously imposed restrictions on diesel fuel exports. Moscow stated its readiness to supply 300,000 metric tons of the product to the global market in October and to increase the volume to 500,000 metric tons in November.

In the long term, exports could rise to 3–3.5 million metric tons per month, Novak noted.

Earlier, the Russian government had completely banned diesel fuel exports in early July due to a shortage in the domestic market. The shortage arose amid an increase in drone attacks on Russian oil refineries. Subsequently, the embargo was extended several times, most recently through October 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is preparing an investigation into the diesel deal with Putin.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel fuel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas under the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. At the same time, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel deal with Putin.

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