Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that after speaking with Szymon Hołownia, he intends to propose Agnieszka Bartol for the position of minister of funds and regional policy. She may replace Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who announced her resignation from the government last week.

Bartol’s candidacy

The head of the Polish government announced his intention to put forward Bartol’s candidacy before a government meeting. Interia reports. Pełczyńska-Nałęcz headed the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s resignation

Pełczyńska-Nałęcz announced her departure from the government after a vote in the Sejm on Thursday. She said that the Sejm retained the two-term limit for local self-government bodies and criticized the coalition, including a significant part of the deputies from the Poland 2050 party.

On Friday, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Jan Szyszko also resigned. On Saturday, Szymon Hołownia said that the board of Poland 2050 had decided to expel Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, accusing her of actions detrimental to the party and contrary to decisions of its statutory bodies.

Read us on