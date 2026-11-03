In Poland, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty will be a guest on RMF FM’s “Morning Conversation.” The hosts plan to ask him about the escalating dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal, RMF24 reports. The broadcast is scheduled shortly after 8:00.

Questions about the Constitutional Tribunal

Among the planned questions are whether the actions of the parliamentary majority comply with the law, how much the confrontation between the government and President Karol Nawrocki may intensify, and whether an agreement between the sides is possible. RMF24 presents these points as topics for the upcoming conversation, without citing Czarzasty’s answers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The program is also expected to discuss a meeting of the National Security Council and its political consequences. The hosts want to hear Czarzasty’s assessment of President Nawrocki’s actions and ask whether an agreement on security issues is possible despite political differences.

US base in Poland

Another announced topic is the planned permanent US military base in Poland. The conversation is expected to address the significance of this initiative for the country’s security and defense, as well as Poland’s relations with the United States. RMF FM also invited listeners to send questions for the program’s guest.

Read us on