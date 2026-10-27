Russian bailiffs have begun collecting nearly $244 million from Anatoly Chubais, the former head of “Rosnano.” The claims relate to losses from the corporation’s projects carried out during his tenure.

According to court documents cited by TASS, the total amount to be recovered is 19.87 billion rubles, or about $244 million. Of this amount, 17.74 billion rubles (approximately $217 million) is for compensation for losses, and another 2.13 billion rubles (about $26 million) is in enforcement fees. In total, 14 enforcement proceedings have been opened against Chubais, and assets have been seized in three of them.

One of the grounds for the claims was the Plastic Logic project, which involved the production of flexible electronic tablets for schools. In April 2026, the Moscow Arbitration Court partially upheld Rosnano’s lawsuit against Chubais and former top executives. The corporation’s former head appealed this decision.

Another lawsuit concerns the Crocus project to establish production of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM). In July 2026, the court ruled to recover the claimed damages of 11.9 billion rubles—approximately $146 million—from the former executives.

Chubais’s attorney, Pavel Khlyustov, rejects the corporation’s claims and states that the defense has provided evidence that the losses were not caused by the former management. Chubais himself has previously referred to the cases against former “Rosnano” executives as “repression.”

Chubais headed the corporation from 2008 to 2020. In March 2022, he resigned from his post as special representative of the Russian president and left Russia, explaining his decision as a result of his opposition to the war against Ukraine.

The Gagarin District Court of Moscow sentenced Andrei Kushnarev, the former managing director for investment activities at “Rosnano,” to nine years in a general-regime penal colony in a case involving the embezzlement of more than 7.5 billion rubles (about $90 million).

Former Rosnano head Anatoly Chubais, who disputes the sanctions imposed against him in Canada, stated that he has always been in opposition to the Russian president and has spoken out against Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg ruled to seize, for the benefit of the state, shares in the utility company “Obkommunenergo” and a number of other enterprises that belonged to Russian businessmen Artem Bykov and Alexei Bobrov.

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