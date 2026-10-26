Early voting in the U.S. House of Representatives elections began in the state of New Jersey on October 24. Election Day will take place on November 3. The results of the races in electoral districts may affect which party will hold a majority in the lower chamber of Congress during the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidential term.

As RMF24 reports, particular attention is focused on New Jersey’s 7th congressional district. Incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr. is competing for the seat against Democrat Rebecca Bennett, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot. Trump’s golf club in Bedminster is located in this district.

Battle for a majority in the House of Representatives

New Jersey is usually associated with support for Democrats in presidential elections, but in House of Representatives elections, each district elects a separate representative. Therefore, in a state where Democrats prevail in presidential elections, individual districts may vote for Republicans.

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With the balance of power close, several seats won in different states can determine control of the House of Representatives. If the majority shifts to the Democrats, it will be more difficult for the Trump administration to advance bills and reach agreements on government funding. The majority in the House also determines the leadership of committees, which can conduct investigations, summon witnesses, and demand documents.

Voters are concerned about the cost of living

Some of the main campaign issues are the cost of food, housing, health insurance, and medical treatment. The outlet notes that for many voters, everyday expenses may be more important than nationwide political disputes. Slower price growth does not mean a return to the previous cost of goods and services, so improvements in economic indicators are not always immediately felt in family budgets.

Republicans argue that a majority is needed to implement the agenda supported by voters along with Trump’s election. Democrats, for their part, emphasize the need to strengthen oversight of the president and change political priorities. The final result will depend not only on party preferences but also on voter turnout.

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