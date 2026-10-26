The Health Committee of the Polish Sejm plans to submit a new bill on restricting alcohol sales. The document may include a complete ban on the sale of alcohol in small bottles, so-called “monkey bottles,” a minimum price for alcoholic beverages, and a requirement to sell alcohol at petrol stations without open displays.

As RMF24 reports, the bill may be submitted at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next one. Its content will depend on the completion of the legislative procedure for another anti-alcohol bill, which has already been approved by the Sejm and is due to be considered by the Senate this week.

Alcohol sales at petrol stations

Deputy chair of the Health Committee Violetta Tomczak of the Poland 2050 party said that customers at petrol stations would not see alcohol as they do in ordinary shops. According to her, the idea is to ensure that visitors to petrol stations are not encouraged to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Tomczak also cited research by a group of abstainers from Gdańsk, according to which 70–80% of people experiencing an alcohol crisis buy alcohol at petrol stations. She noted that a similar principle of sales without open displays is applied to tobacco products.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Minimum price and small bottles

According to Tomczak, a minimum price for alcohol is intended to complement a ban on price promotions and reduce the appeal of buying alcoholic beverages. The committee also wants to include a complete ban on alcohol sales in small packages in the bill.

Previously, deputies from the Law and Justice party submitted their own bill banning the sale of “monkey bottles.” If the committee submits its initiative, the Sejm may work on both proposals in parallel.

The bill already under consideration by the Senate provides for a nationwide ban on nighttime alcohol sales from 22:00 to 6:00, including an exception for food service establishments. It also contains a complete ban on advertising and promotion of all alcoholic beverages, including beer.

Read us on