In Taiz, Yemen, electricity and water supply stations, as well as garbage collection services, have stopped operating. Provincial Governor Nabil Shamsan said this happened because the Houthis blocked the entry of fuel into the city, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement on the blockade of the city

According to Shamsan, the Houthis have kept Taiz under siege and blocked all roads leading to the city for the past 15 days. He also said that local hospitals are unable to provide medical care to patients due to shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

Risks for residents and displaced people

The governor warned that the situation could worsen for about 4 million residents of Taiz and internally displaced persons. According to him, humanitarian organizations are unable to reach these people.

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The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. The following year, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.

Since July, tensions near Taiz have intensified, and government forces and the Houthis have repeatedly clashed around the city. Since October 5, government forces have been conducting the “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, which aims to restore state institutions from Houthi control and regain control of Sanaa.

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