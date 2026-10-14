Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter in response to aerial targets near the border with Ukraine

Three aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian town of Vylkove, prompting Romania to scramble two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter. The incident occurred near the border with Ukraine.

On October 14, aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian town of Vilkovo, close to the Romanian border. In response, Romania scrambled its aircraft, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the need to take measures to alert the population in the northern part of Tulcea County. At 6:39 a.m., a notification was sent via the RO-Alert system.

Two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force and an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter were scrambled.

According to radar surveillance data, these three aerial targets did not enter Romanian airspace.

Once again, Ukraine did not receive a warning from its partners about a missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

Russian forces launched a “Shahed”-type drone strike on a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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