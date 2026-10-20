Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned German Ambassador Axel Dittmann after Berlin summoned Iranian Ambassador Majid Nili Ahmadabadi over a case involving preparations for assassination attempts on two leaders of Jewish organizations in Germany. Tehran denied involvement in the plot and called Berlin’s accusations unfounded political statements, Al Jazeera reports.

Verdict in Hamburg

A court in Hamburg found a Danish citizen and an Afghan citizen guilty of planning attacks on Josef Schuster, the president of the main organization representing Germany’s Jewish community, and Volker Beck, head of the German-Israeli Society.

The Danish citizen, partially identified as Ali Hassan S, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. His Afghan accomplice received four and a half years in prison. Both were detained in Denmark last year and subsequently extradited.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tehran and Berlin’s positions

When announcing the verdict, the judge said the case concerned terrorist activity organized by Iran and that Iranian intelligence had directed the actions of those convicted. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that giving political accusations a judicial form does not make them credible and undermines the authority of the German justice system.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it would not allow Tehran to threaten a free society. The ministry also said that assassination attempts against Schuster and Beck would have legal consequences and stressed the inadmissibility of attacks on Jewish life and the people who protect it.

Read us on