Ukraine has invited Witkoff and Kushner to meet with Zelenskyy in Brussels

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

Two informed sources told RBC-Ukraine about this.

“Ukrainian negotiators are currently inviting Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to come to Brussels or another city to hold a new round of talks with them,” the sources told the publication.

A meeting of the European Council is scheduled for this week in Brussels. According to preliminary reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner have postponed their trip to Moscow.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may return to Moscow by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, the American representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock. Axios reported this, citing informed sources.

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the talks with the Ukrainian delegation. During the meeting, they presented the U.S. proposals and received instructions from the White House regarding further negotiations.

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