In Poland, a 66-year-old man from Lower Silesia, suspected of planning an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Kosiniak-Kamysz, was taken to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw on Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be charged there.

Information received on Sunday

As RMF24 reports, information about a possible assassination attempt was received by the police on Sunday. After that, the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Internal Security Agency convened a meeting of representatives of services subordinate to Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

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Information from an informant

It later became known that the 66-year-old man had been detained. Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński said that the State Protection Service had received information about the planned attack from one of its informants.

According to the minister, the detained man has ties to radical groups and contacts people with similar views via the internet.

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