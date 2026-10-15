The UK government has not said when the public will be able to access information about the owners of large land plots in England and Wales free of charge. In March, former environment minister Emma Reynolds announced plans to partially remove paid access to a significant portion of Land Registry data.

As The Guardian reports, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committed to working with HM Land Registry this year to provide free access to spatial ownership data on larger properties. The information is expected to cover most of England and Wales, but to have little relevance to homeowners.

Access parameters have not yet been determined

HM Land Registry is a non-ministerial government department that falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. In July, a registry spokesperson said work on the initiative was at an early stage and that a number of aspects would require consultation before final decisions were made.

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At the time, the department said it could not comment on the timeline, the scope of the data to be published, the access format, or related attributes. It expected to provide updated information early next year. In August, a registry spokesperson also said it was still unclear which parts of its data would be made open, who would receive them, and how.

Calls for transparency

Supporters of the changes insist that opening the data would make it possible to strengthen the accountability of large landowners, including in relation to river catchment areas, grouse-shooting estates, and peatlands. Environmental campaigner and author of the book Who Owns England? Guy Shrubsole said such information could help local councils with housing construction, identifying river polluters, and community conservation initiatives.

Defra said it was working to improve the transparency of land ownership data and would continue to publish details as the work progressed.

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