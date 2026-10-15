China contained fire along 330 km of border with Mongolia — ECNS

In China, fire and rescue services contained a fire in steppe terrain along more than 330 kilometers of the border with Mongolia. The work lasted seven days and six nights and prevented the fire from spreading into Chinese territory, ECNS reports, citing CCTV.

The fire was moving toward the Chinese border

The fire broke out in Mongolia last Thursday and spread toward the Chinese border. It threatened the border areas of Xilingol, Hinggan and Hulunbuir in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescuers expanded firebreaks

Several rescue teams jointly contained the fire. They patrolled the area, extinguished flames, cleared vegetation and expanded firebreaks at the same time. According to the latest information, the fire along the border is largely under control.

A photo released on October 12 shows rescuers extinguishing the fire in Xilingol. The image was provided by the Inner Mongolia Mobile Fire and Rescue Service.

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