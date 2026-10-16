Mainland Spain experienced its warmest September since records began in 1961. The average monthly temperature was 22.5°C, 3.4°C above the norm for the 1991–2020 baseline period, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the state meteorological agency AEMET.

September warmer than the average summer

AEMET noted that this was the first time the average September temperature exceeded the average summer figure of 22.1°C, calculated for the 1991–2020 period. The anomalous heat came after the hottest summer on record in Spain.

On September 3, a temperature of 45.7°C was recorded in the municipality of El Granado in the southwest of the country. This figure matched Spain's all-time September temperature record.

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Red warnings and rainfall deficit

In September, AEMET briefly issued its highest, red-level heat warning for some areas of southern Andalusia. This was the first time since such warnings were introduced in 2007 that they were issued in September.

The month was also exceptionally dry: mainland Spain received only 36% of the usual September rainfall, as defined by the 1991–2020 climate norm. The report notes that Europe experienced a series of temperature records and summer heatwaves this year, which scientists estimate were intensified by human-caused climate change.

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