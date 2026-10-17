In Nigeria, more than 25 military personnel and over 100 artisanal gold miners were killed in separate attacks. Armed men on motorcycles attacked them in Zamfara State in the country’s northwest.

Attack in Zamfara State

A military source, a government official and three local residents reported the death toll in Zamfara. As The Hindu reports, this incident occurred before an attack on a military position in northeastern Nigeria.

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Battle in Borno State

In another incident, Nigerian troops repelled an attack on a military position in the northeastern state of Borno. According to military sources and a representative of the civilian defense forces, troops killed more than 25 militants linked to the “Islamic State” during the battle. The number of Nigerian military casualties in this clash was not specified. The attack demonstrated the continuing threat posed by Islamist insurgents in northeastern Nigeria, despite years of military campaigns against Boko Haram and its offshoot.

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