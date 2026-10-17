Saudi Arabia has backed a UN Security Council presidential statement that condemns Houthi attacks on the kingdom and calls for cooperation to prevent the group from obtaining weapons and related materials. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

Condemnation of attacks and threats to shipping

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry welcomed the UN Security Council's condemnation of the Houthis' ongoing attacks, whose intensity, according to the ministry, is increasing. These include strikes on the kingdom's airports and energy infrastructure.

The Security Council statement also condemned continuing threats to navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Saudi side stressed the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2216 of 2015 and subsequent resolutions.

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Requirements of Resolution 2216

Resolution 2216 requires the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally end violence, withdraw from seized areas, including Yemen's capital Sanaa, and hand over weapons taken from military and security structures. The document also provides for ceasing the exercise of the powers of Yemen's internationally recognized government and ensuring civilians have access to humanitarian and medical assistance.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stated that the kingdom reaffirms its inalienable right under international law to take all necessary measures to protect the security, citizens and residents of the country. Since July, a military escalation has continued in Yemen between the government, backed by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition, and the Houthis, following a period of relative calm linked to a truce that began in April 2022.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said on Thursday that Houthi attacks on the country's airports had killed 19 people and injured another 364.

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