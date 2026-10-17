In Taiwan, the National Immigration Agency revoked the entry permit of an exchange student from China surnamed Wang, deported him and banned him from applying for entry for five years. The agency said the decision was linked to a post by the student on Douyin — the Chinese version of TikTok — which the agency considers to be directed against Taiwan President William Lai, Taipei Times reports.

Post about the president's speech

William Lai spoke on Monday at the closing ceremony of the Taiwan Bridge Program at National Taiwan University. The student, who was studying there under an exchange program, posted a video of the president's speech and added comments that many users perceived as threats.

The post also included slogans about the inevitability of unification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and against actions promoting Taiwan's independence. The publication sparked outrage online, where there were calls for the Ministry of the Interior to deport the student.

Wang later apologized and said that he had not intended to physically harm anyone.

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Immigration agency's decision

The immigration agency said it had completed its review in accordance with the law and consulted the Ministry of Education, the Mainland Affairs Council and other government agencies. The agency concluded that the student's actions violated the principle of mutual respect and dignity and caused public unrest in Taiwan.

According to the agency, the student was deported at 3:00 p.m. Entry rules for mainland Chinese residents visiting Taiwan provide for the revocation of a permit if a person staying in Taiwan with official permission violates the principle of mutual respect and dignity. The agency also said that Wang's future applications to visit Taiwan would be carefully reviewed.

National Taiwan University said it accompanied the student during questioning by authorities and provided him with assistance. The university also said it respects the government's application of relevant rules and adheres to the principles of freedom of expression, openness and respect on campus.

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