Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on October 9 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, that peace talks with Tehran can succeed only without pressure and threats. This was reported by The Hindu in a report prepared by AFP.

The Iranian president’s position

The statement came amid a deadlock in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia. Pezeshkian expressed the view that pressure and threats would not allow such talks to succeed.

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Seven-month conflict

The report says that the seven-month conflict began in February after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Diplomatic efforts to end it have been at an impasse since summer.

The article was published on October 9 and updated on October 17.

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