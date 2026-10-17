In the Democratic Republic of Congo, former President Joseph Kabila has taken over the leadership of a rebel alliance that includes the Congo River Alliance (AFC) coalition and the M23 group. After the announcement of his appointment, the alliance said it would henceforth be called the Restoration of the Nation (FRN), Nation Kenya reports.

Change of leadership and name

Kabila, who served as president of the DRC from 2001 to 2019, became president of the FRN. Former AFC coordinator Corneille Nangaa and M23 political leader Bertrand Bisimwa became vice presidents. M23 veteran Sultani Makenga also received the post of vice president and remained commander of the movement’s armed wing.

According to diplomats, rebel representatives and analysts, Kabila’s appointment gives the alliance a prominent Congolese political figure and could strengthen its efforts to present itself as a nationwide movement rather than a Rwandan proxy. Western countries and UN experts have accused Kigali of supporting M23. Rwanda denies this, but acknowledges coordination with the rebels on security matters.

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Sanctions and negotiations

At the same time, it remains unclear whether Kabila will be able to mobilize broad support for the rebellion. His political network has weakened in recent years, and several prominent figures from his political camp publicly distanced themselves from him after the announcement of his new role.

According to Nation Kenya, a year ago a DRC court sentenced Kabila in absentia to death for treason following accusations that he had joined the rebels. In April, the United States imposed sanctions on him for providing material support to the rebels and destabilizing the east of the country.

FRN stated that it is assuming all the rights, duties and obligations of AFC/M23, including those undertaken as part of Qatar-mediated talks in Doha. Previously, the alliance and the DRC government signed a declaration on a permanent ceasefire and broader peace negotiations, but the sides continue to accuse each other of hostilities.

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