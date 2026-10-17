In France, the Special Criminal Court of Paris sentenced 29-year-old Indian citizen Rohan Rane to 20 years in prison. According to The Hindu, Rane led a masculinist online group that coerced young girls, many of whom were minors, into acts of a sexual nature.

Court ruling

The court found Rane guilty of a number of offenses. In particular, the case concerns extortion committed by an organized group. The court cited torture and cruel acts committed against the victims as aggravating circumstances. Authorities announced the verdict in the case.

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Closed hearing

Rane's trial began on Monday, October 5, 2026, in Paris. The state television network France 24 reported that the case was heard behind closed doors by the Special Criminal Court. The source stated that the hearings were not public.

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