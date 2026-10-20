The Trump administration did not approve the transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine — The Washington Post

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet approved the transfer of a portion of the interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. Although there has been no official refusal, the decisions required for the delivery of the weapons remain pending.

According to the publication, at least some of the Patriot missiles that Ukraine is set to receive from other countries require separate approval from the U.S. side.

This is because the missiles are manufactured in the United States and supplied to foreign partners under terms that require Washington’s approval before the weapons can be transferred to third countries.

According to a U.S. official and three other sources interviewed by journalists, the decision rests with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth.

Sources speaking to The Washington Post claim that the Pentagon chief has not officially rejected the transfer of interceptor missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, he has not taken the necessary procedural steps to approve them.

As a result, the delivery of some of the missiles remains uncertain, although there is no formal decision prohibiting the transfer of the weapons.

Source: The Washington Post

As a reminder, Kyiv suspects the U.S. of deliberately delaying the delivery of Patriot missiles that have already been paid for.

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Ukraine regularly faces a shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, but this does not mean that deliveries have completely stopped. Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller explained that Kyiv is receiving new ammunition in small batches, and existing stocks could run out as early as mid-month.

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