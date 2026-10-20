European Parliament includes ICC among Sakharov Prize finalists — Dawn

In Strasbourg, the European Parliament included the International Criminal Court in the three finalists for the Sakharov Prize, the EU’s human rights award. Alongside the court, which is based in The Hague, the shortlist includes Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu and sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who represent people persecuted by the Iranian authorities.

Sanctions against the court

As Dawn reports, the ICC became a finalist amid US sanctions. This month, the United States announced sanctions against the court aimed at paralyzing its day-to-day work. The ICC hears cases involving war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Irish Member of the European Parliament Barry Andrews said that in an increasingly tense international situation, it is more important than ever, but also difficult, for MEPs to support the nominees in their struggle. Candidates for the prize are nominated by European Parliament political groups and individual members.

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Other finalists

Tundu Lissu, who heads Tanzania’s opposition party Chadema, was detained in April 2025. He could face the death penalty if convicted of treason charges: he is accused of inciting the public to boycott last year’s elections.

The 21-year-old sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi were sentenced to death and 36 years in prison, respectively, for taking part in anti-government protests in Iran. The Sakharov Prize was established in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov; it is awarded annually to people or organisations for their struggle for human rights or democracy.

The administration of US President Donald Trump pledged to “dismantle” the ICC “brick by brick,” expressing outrage that the judges had issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over crimes in Gaza.

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