The government of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 9 announced new fuel tax breaks and an extension of existing subsidies to reduce its cost ahead of the second round of the presidential election. The new decree abolishes federal taxes on the import and sale of gasoline for 30 days and provides for the possibility of extending this period.

Measures ahead of the vote

The decision was announced just over two weeks before the vote scheduled for October 25. Fuel prices are a sensitive issue for Brazilian voters. The Hindu reports on the government’s steps.

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Second-round candidates

In the second round, voters will decide whether to elect Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, or give Lula da Silva a fourth presidential term, which would not be consecutive with his previous ones. In the first round on October 4, Flávio Bolsonaro received approximately 2 million more votes than Lula da Silva.

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