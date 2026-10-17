According to The Hindu, a tanker sailing near Qatar's northern coast reported to the British maritime security service UKMTO that it had been hit by several projectiles. UKMTO said that the incident resulted in an unspecified number of casualties.

Where the incident occurred

According to the outlet, the report of the incident was received on Wednesday, October 7. At the time of the report, the vessel was 51 nautical miles, or 94 kilometers, from the Qatari coast. The Hindu noted that this location is approximately 500 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz.

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Investigation into the circumstances

The British service said that competent authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. At the same time, UKMTO did not specify the tanker's origin. The report does not state the number of casualties or other details about the consequences of the strikes. Qatar is described in the report as a small Persian Gulf state.

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