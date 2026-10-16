Hurricane Trudy in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico strengthened to Category 3 on the Saffir–Simpson scale on the morning of October 16, 2026. Its sustained winds reached 195 km/h. As The Rio Times reports, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasts that the cyclone will approach Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coast on Saturday and Saturday night.

At midnight Central Mexico time, the eye of the hurricane was located about 420 km southwest of Acapulco and 590 km south-southeast of Manzanillo. Trudy was moving northwest at about 9 km/h, and the central pressure in its system was 957 millibars.

Coastal warnings

A hurricane watch was issued for a stretch of coastline from north of Punta San Telmo in Michoacán state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state. This means hurricane conditions are possible within approximately 48 hours.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Punta San Telmo southward to Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said additional warnings may be required later on October 16.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Intensity and rainfall forecast

According to the U.S. meteorologists’ forecast, Trudy may reach peak winds of about 230 km/h on Saturday, corresponding to Category 4. Most models project that the center of the cyclone will pass near the coast, but the GFS model allows for landfall. Wind strength in coastal areas will depend on the track.

Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco states are expected to receive 100–200 mm of rainfall by the end of the weekend, with up to 300 mm in some places. Guerrero is forecast to receive 50–100 mm of rain, with up to 150 mm locally. Heavy downpours may cause dangerous flooding and landslides on steep slopes, while large waves, dangerous surf, and rip currents are forecast along the coast.

Mexico’s SMN meteorological service does not expect Trudy to make landfall and forecasts that the cyclone will weaken to a tropical storm near the coast.

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