Latvia’s Central Election Commission approved the official results of the election to the 15th Saeima and the list of elected deputies at a meeting on Friday. The election took place on October 3, LSM English reports.

Distribution of seats

United List received the largest representation in parliament, with 41 seats. Those elected to the 15th Saeima from this list include Raimonds Bergmanis, Edvards Smiltēns, Edgars Tavars, Māris Kučinskis and Raimonds Vējonis.

The Latvia First list won 17 seats. Those elected from it include Ainārs Šlesers, Regīna Ločmele, Andrejs Klementjevs, Ramona Petraviča and Aleksandrs Bartaševičs.

The Sovereign Power/Union of New Latvians list received 15 seats. Those elected from it include Jūlija Stepaņenko, Ļubova Švecova, Karina Sprūde and Vjačeslavs Stepaņenko.

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Other parties in the Saeima

National Alliance will have 10 deputies in the 15th Saeima. Those elected from this political force include Ilze Indriksone, Nauris Puntulis, Jānis Dombrava, Ināra Mūrniece and Jānis Vitenbergs.

The Progressives also received 10 seats. Andris Šuvajevs, Mairita Lūse, Antoņina Ņenaševa, Andris Sprūds, Jana Simanovska and Agnese Lāce were elected to parliament from the party.

New Unity won seven seats in the Saeima. The elected deputies were Baiba Braže, Andrejs Judins, Inese Lībiņa-Egnere, Ainars Latkovskis, Evika Siliņa, Edmunds Jurēvics and Inga Bērziņa.

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