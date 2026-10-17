The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that an oil supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Anadolu Agency, the Iranian military reported that a fire broke out aboard the vessel after the explosion.

More than 2 million barrels of oil

According to the IRGC Navy’s statement, the tanker was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil and was attempting to pass through the strait. The Iranian military’s statement was circulated by the semi-official Tasnim agency.

The IRGC Navy called the vessel a “violator tanker” and claimed that it had switched off its navigation and radar systems. It also said that the tanker had allegedly sought to use U.S. military support to transport cargo through the strait.

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The statement did not identify the vessel, its owner, or its flag. The IRGC Navy also provided no information about possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Shipping disruptions

The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for global oil and gas supplies. According to the agency, maritime traffic in these waters has been significantly disrupted amid tensions between Iran and the United States over freedom of navigation.

Anadolu Agency also notes that maritime traffic through the strait has faced major disruptions since the start of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

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