Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new foundation for political and economic relations between the countries. This was their first meeting, held on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rights of the Hungarian minority

Magyar welcomed the agreement between Kyiv and Budapest on strengthening the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia Oblast. According to him, the adoption and implementation by the Ukrainian parliament of a law on the education of representatives of national minorities is the first step toward restoring mutual trust.

The Hungarian prime minister also said that he thanked the Verkhovna Rada for its September resolution recognizing crimes against Hungarians in Zakarpattia related to forced labor and mass deportations in 1944–1946. According to Magyar, the sides agreed to continue negotiations at the ministerial level, paying special attention to the situation of minorities in both countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European integration and trade

Zelenskyy said that he discussed with Magyar Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership, the diplomatic situation, and efforts to end the war. He also thanked the Hungarian prime minister for principled steps and the opening of two more EU negotiating clusters, adding that Ukraine is working to open two others by the end of the year.

According to the president, the sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation, trade, and agricultural products. Kyiv and Budapest agreed to resume joint work at various levels and exchange visits.

After the leaders’ meeting, Andrii Sybiha held talks in Brussels with his Hungarian counterpart and announced a new stage in bilateral political, economic, and humanitarian relations. Magyar expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid the war that the Russian Federation, as an aggressor state, is waging against Ukraine, and stated Hungary’s readiness to use diplomatic means to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and lasting peace.

Read us on