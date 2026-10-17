In France, the government has suspended the use of stun grenades while maintaining order at student protests. The decision was made after an incident in the northern city of Lens, where a 15-year-old teenager lost a hand during a clash with police.

Interior Ministry decision

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he had ordered the use of such grenades to be stopped. According to him, there is a high probability that the use of a stun grenade caused the teenager's injury on October 5.

As The Hindu reports, the incident intensified protesters' accusations of police brutality.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests continue

The protests did not subside: more than 500 schools were closed the day after demonstrations swept the country. Unions representing high school students, teachers and other workers planned new marches for October 8.

Participants in the nationwide student protests demanded improved learning conditions in schools.

Read us on