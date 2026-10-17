Pope Leo XIV, during a telephone conversation with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin — the leader of the aggressor state — called for a ceasefire in Oleshky, in Ukraine’s Kherson region, temporarily occupied by Russia. The pontiff, who is recovering from surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, asked for the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians.

Vatican’s appeal

As Dawn reports, the Vatican said that Leo XIV expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian situation in Oleshky. Residents of the city are facing shortages of food and medicines while being in the combat zone between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called the situation in the city desperate and urged Russia to allow civilians to evacuate.

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Kremlin’s reaction

The Kremlin confirmed the telephone conversation and said that a detailed explanation had been provided regarding the alleged responsibility of the “Kyiv regime” for the difficult humanitarian situation in Oleshky. The Kremlin also said that Putin wished the pontiff a speedy recovery and stressed the importance of Russian-Vatican cooperation.

Earlier the same day, the Vatican released the first photographs of the 71-year-old pontiff after his surgery. They showed him celebrating Mass beside an improvised altar in a room on the tenth floor of Gemelli Hospital.

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