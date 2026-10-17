Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictatorial regime, welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend certain provisions of the “Graham Act”—the so-called “hellish sanctions.” These provisions call for the imposition of restrictions against Russia. Dmitriev called the American leader’s move a “historic moment.”



According to the Kremlin representative, the Graham Act could effectively bring economic cooperation between Russia and the United States to a complete halt. Dmitriev claims that such restrictions would cause serious damage, first and foremost, to the U.S. economy and global markets.

“The suspension of certain provisions of the ‘Graham Act’ is an important and truly historic moment… Economic cooperation between Russia and the United States is in the interests of both countries, contributes to global economic stability, and lays the foundation for strengthening trust and achieving lasting peace,” Dmitriev wrote in a post on X.

It should be recalled that one of the co-authors of the “Graham Act” — the so-called “hellish sanctions” against Russia—Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to take new measures to increase pressure on Russia within the framework of this legislation.

On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

Trump stated in Washington that he would soon hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible case of the plague at a Siberian research institute.

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