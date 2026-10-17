In Portugal, thousands of people took part in demonstrations on October 17 against the rising cost of living, demanding higher wages, better pensions and affordable housing. The actions in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra were organized by the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers, CGTP, Anadolu Agency reports.

Marches in Lisbon and Porto

In Lisbon, participants marched from Cais do Sodré to Rossio Square. The procession was led by CGTP General Secretary Tiago Oliveira and trade union members. Demonstrators carried placards demanding higher pay and changes to housing policy, while chanting slogans against low wages and rising rents.

The start of a protest tent camp at Rossio Square was planned for 5:00 p.m. local time. In Porto, several thousand people marched from Praça da Batalha to Praça D. João I. They demanded higher wages and pensions, as well as improved public services.

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About 100 young activists from the housing movement joined the march in Porto, carrying placards and a tent as a symbol of their campaign. Upon arriving at the square, they were greeted with applause; participants also filled the adjacent sidewalks. A public meeting was planned there for 7:00 p.m.

Response to police operation

Housing movement representative Cristiana Leal said that the mobilization would continue until living conditions improve. The demonstrations took place after a police operation early Thursday morning ended a protest tent camp in Porto.

Socialist Party leader José Luís Carneiro expressed solidarity with the protesters and called for the actions to be conducted responsibly. He also requested clarification of the circumstances of the police intervention, which is being examined by the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration.

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