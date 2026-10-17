In Tirana, the capital of Albania, police likely used ammunition resembling rubber bullets against participants in student protests. The demonstrations have continued for a fifth consecutive day, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. During clashes near the Ministry of Education, law enforcement officers fired a shotgun in the direction of the crowd.

Injuries and investigations

As Cyprus Mail reports, Reuters journalists found rubber pellets at the scene. They struck two Reuters journalists and several protesters, leaving round marks on their bodies.

Albanian police chief Skander Hita, answering a question about the use of rubber bullets, did not deny it. He said that all means used were applied in a limited manner. According to him, seven police officers were suspended from duty and are undergoing disciplinary investigations over possible abuse of power and failure to comply with the principle of proportionality. Hita did not specify which incidents led to the suspensions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Clashes in central Tirana

The confrontation in central Tirana has intensified in recent days. Demonstrators set fire to government buildings and banks and threw stones at law enforcement officers. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Hita reported 1,067 detentions and 388 people against whom criminal proceedings were initiated. Dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.

Participants in the demonstrations are expressing dissatisfaction with alleged corruption in the government, a lack of jobs, and low education standards. Rama, who denies wrongdoing, said that the government respects students' right to protest. Earlier, he told Reuters that he would not resign.

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