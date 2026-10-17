Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated that the old world order is collapsing along with the political, economic, and security systems. According to him, some countries still rely on rules established after 1945, while Russia, China, and other nations dissatisfied with the current order are seeking to change it to strengthen their own political influence.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi made these remarks during a conversation with officers from the Netherlands who are participating in the Higher Defense Education program.

“Under these conditions, can the existing security system protect the old world order? That is a big question. Europe needs new doctrines and a new security system that take into account the realities of modern warfare. This is not just about technology and drones, but about the tactics for their use, their integration into the organizational structure of the armed forces, and the establishment of new production facilities. Old systems operate by inertia—the same arms manufacturers have multimillion-dollar contracts scheduled for decades to come. Are they interested in seeing their niche filled by new, cheap drones? The answer is obvious,” Zaluzhny said.

Another serious challenge facing small European countries is the issue of personnel, as they cannot rely on a large mobilization reserve. The only way out of this situation is the active implementation of defense technologies and smart mobilization, according to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“But the main thing I always emphasize in such discussions with Europeans is that political will for change is needed. We need clear political goals, a strategy for achieving them, and a willingness to make decisions that are not always popular. Europe has the resources, it has the technology, and it has among its allies one of only two countries in the world with real-world experience in modern warfare—Ukraine. With Ukraine’s experience, we have every opportunity to build a common European security system that is effective in a world of new threats,” Valeriy Zaluzhny noted.

As a reminder, Zaluzhny and Zelenskyy are nearly tied in the presidential approval ratings.

Prior to this, Zaluzhny was awarded the honorary title of Freedom of the City of London.

Earlier, Zaluzhny visited the Thales UK defense plant in Belfast.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny also stated that his assessments of the development of military technologies and the need to change approaches to warfare had, at the time, drawn political criticism in Ukraine.

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