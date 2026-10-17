Between three and five tonnes of wild animal meat may be illegally moved across the Kenya-Tanzania border every day. WWF-Kenya and the non-governmental organization TRAFFIC reached these conclusions in a new assessment of the game meat trade in the region, Nation Kenya reports.

The study’s authors note that illegal hunting has gone beyond obtaining food for individual households and has become a commercial supply chain. It links wildlife-rich areas of southern Kenya and northern Tanzania with markets in cities across the region and other East African countries.

Zebras among the main targets

According to the assessment, plains zebras are hunted most often, followed by dik-diks and giraffes. At the same time, giraffes lead in estimated meat volume, at 13,200 kilograms, while the figure for zebras is 7,680 kilograms. Meat from lesser kudu is estimated at 6,720 kilograms, wildebeest at 1,400 kilograms, and dik-diks at 1,360 kilograms.

At 220 identified hunting hotspots in the two countries, approximately 340,000 animals may be taken annually, the assessment says. This yields about 30,000 tonnes of meat, while the report’s authors estimated the value of this market at 789.4 million Kenyan shillings.

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Routes to cities and across the border

In Kenya, Nairobi is named as one of the main markets, receiving meat from the Mara, Tsavo and Amboseli ecosystems. From the Tsavo area, it is transported to the towns of Mtito, Voi, Makindu, Isinya and Eselenkei, while Malindi, Kilifi and Mombasa are mentioned as coastal destinations.

In Tanzania, Rombo, Namanga and Tarakea are named as important network hubs; meat may also be delivered to Moshi, Arusha, Loliondo and Lolkilisale. Dried and smoked meat from the western part of the Serengeti is reportedly transported to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Somalia and Uganda, according to the report.

Oswald Sangawe, head of security operations at the Kenya Wildlife Service, said rangers seized 400 kilograms of game meat following an arrest near the Tanzanian border. According to him, up to 60% of animals killed for meat are taken within a 15-kilometre radius of the boundaries of protected areas.

The researchers recommended that Kenya and Tanzania share intelligence, conduct joint operations and strengthen controls over transport corridors, warehouses, trading points and urban markets. WWF-Kenya representative Geoffrey Chege also warned that consuming uninspected meat may be associated with a risk of zoonotic diseases.

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