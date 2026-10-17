IMGW issues fog warnings for eight voivodeships — RMF24

Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued first-degree warnings for dense fog in parts of eight voivodeships. Reduced visibility is forecast overnight from Saturday to Sunday and on Sunday morning, RMF24 reports.

Where the warnings will be in effect

The warnings apply to parts of the Podlaskie, Warmian-Masurian, Masovian, Łódź, Świętokrzyskie, Silesian and Lesser Poland voivodeships, as well as the south of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship.

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According to IMGW’s forecast, visibility may locally fall below 200 metres during the fog. On Saturday morning, dense fog had already reduced visibility in many regions of Poland to 50–200 metres.

Warning validity period

The warning will take effect at 21:00 on Saturday and end at 10:30 on Sunday. A first-degree meteorological warning means that weather conditions may contribute to dangerous phenomena that pose a threat to health and life or may cause material damage.

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