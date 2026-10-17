In Singapore, the FA Cup final and the third-place match, which were due to take place on October 17 at Jurong East Stadium, have been postponed. The reason was haze and deteriorating air quality: the PSI pollution index in the western region exceeded 200.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the Football Association of Singapore made the decision in accordance with a haze response protocol developed jointly with Sport Singapore. New dates for the matches will be announced later.

Air pollution readings

On Friday, the 24-hour PSI reading reached 229, the highest level since the beginning of the year. On Saturday morning, air quality improved somewhat, but readings still remained in the unhealthy range.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Under the protocol, amateur football matches may be held if the forecast 24-hour PSI does not exceed 200 and the hourly level of fine particulate matter PM2.5 is within the normal or elevated range. Stricter restrictions apply to youth matches and training sessions. Professional games may be held with an hourly PM2.5 level of up to 200, but must be suspended or postponed if it exceeds this level.

Cancelled and postponed events

The Great Eastern Women's Run, scheduled for November 1, was also cancelled because of the haze. Organizers explained that the decision was driven by concern for participants' health and safety amid the unpredictable air quality situation.

The ISCA Run 2026, which was due to take place on October 17 at Gardens by the Bay, was also cancelled. The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, which organized the event, cited risks to nearly 3,000 participants and other visitors. The annual Purple Parade event, scheduled for October 24, was postponed until the first half of 2027.

Read us on