Turkish Airlines, in Istanbul, Türkiye, signed a memorandum of understanding with CFM International for the supply of more than 300 LEAP-1B engines, including spare engines. The document also provides for long-term service support for more than 600 engines in the fleet, AeroTime reports.

Engines for Boeing 737 MAX

Under the preliminary agreement, more than 300 LEAP-1B engines may be used for up to 150 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. In September 2026, Turkish Airlines ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing and also received an option for another 50 aircraft.

The signing ceremony took place on October 16 in Istanbul, attended by Murat Şeker, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, and Safran Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andriès. Safran is one of CFM International's two parent companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fleet maintenance and MRO

The parties also reached an agreement in principle on long-term maintenance for Turkish Airlines' entire LEAP-1B engine fleet. The support is to cover previously ordered and delivered engines, spare units, engines on leased aircraft, potential future options, as well as engines of subsidiary carrier AJet.

The memorandum also includes an agreement on the supply of materials to support the establishment in Türkiye of an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. Turkish Airlines and AJet currently operate a combined 96 Boeing 737 NG aircraft powered by CFM56-7B engines and 79 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft powered by LEAP-1B engines.

Murat Şeker said that the new step with CFM is intended to support the growth of the fleet and route network, as well as the carrier's operational efficiency. Olivier Andriès noted that the memorandum reflects the parties' shared commitment to supporting the airline's further growth and expansion of its fleet.

Read us on