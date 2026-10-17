In Islamabad, Pakistan and Malaysia on Friday agreed on a roadmap to deepen trade and investment relations. The sides identified areas of cooperation during a business conference, Dawn reports.

Trade up to $5 billion

Malaysian High Commissioner Datuk Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, who led the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Engagement 2026 event, said that bilateral trade could be significantly increased from $1.5 billion to $5 billion. In his view, this can be achieved through more active commercial engagement and broader private-sector participation.

The diplomat stressed the need to transform the long-standing friendly relations between the countries into a stronger trade and investment partnership. He named artificial intelligence, education, manufacturing and services as promising areas for joint work. Among Pakistan’s advantages, Mazlan noted its geographical position as a gateway to Central Asian markets and its young population.

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Joint ventures

Mazlan also drew attention to opportunities in the edible oil and halal products sectors. He urged Pakistani businesses to consider operating in Malaysia and cited Pakistani investment in halal gelatin production in the country as an example of cross-border investment.

Pakistan’s Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said the countries have significant potential to expand commercial ties, establish joint ventures and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets. He listed information technology, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, manufacturing, value-added industries, mineral extraction, agriculture, food processing and halal products among possible areas.

According to the minister, Malaysia’s technological expertise can complement Pakistan’s natural resources, workforce and large consumer market. Pakistan, he added, is ready to receive quality Malaysian investments that would contribute to industrial development, technology transfer, job creation and export growth.

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